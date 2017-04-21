The listing is based on factors such as system size, growth, and financial strength and stability.
Entrepreneur also listed the Top 100 New Franchises — franchises that were started within the last five years.
IRVINE, CALIF. —Entrepreneur magazine’s annual Franchise 500 listing included five plumbing and heating franchises. The listing is based on factors such as system size, growth, and financial strength and stability.
The 2017 list includes:
• One-Hour Heating & Air Conditioning — No. 30
• Rooter-Man — No. 67
• Benjamin Franklin Plumbing — No. 87
• Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning — No. 216
• American Leak Detection — No. 292
Entrepreneur also listed the Top 100 New Franchises — franchises that were started within the last five years. Only one company from the plumbing and heating industry made the list — bluefrog Plumbing & Drain at No. 52.