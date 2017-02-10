SIMI VALLEY, CA -- This Valentine's Day, Dutton Plumbing (www.duttonplumbing.com) will install a new gas line at Golden Heart Ranch in Agoura Hills. And in keeping with the spirit of Valentine's Day, and to say "thank you" to the community, Dutton is covering 100% of the cost, including materials and labor.

Golden Heart Ranch (www.goldenheartranch.org) is a nonprofit organization that serves young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the Greater Los Angeles area. Located in beautiful Agoura Hills, GHR offers a supporting and inclusive environment where those with special needs can reach their full potential and enjoy meaningful, fulfilling lives. The ranch depends heavily on donations and volunteerism to provide its critical, life-affirming services. Unplanned costs can therefore present a big obstacle.

Recently, Dutton Plumbing was dispatched to GHR for an unrelated repair, during which the technician learned the ranch did not yet have its gas line installed. The company immediately offered to complete this much-needed work and to cover all associated costs.

"Helping solve a problem for Golden Heart Ranch is the right thing to do," says Kurt Hurley, marketing manager at Dutton Plumbing. "Our community — and our customers — have been the reason for our tremendous growth in the last few years, and we appreciate their good faith and the reputation they've helped us build. This is just one way of showing that appreciation and empowering others to be successful, too."

Dutton Plumbing has provided a complete range of services to Ventura and Los Angeles counties for 30 years, and the company has maintained a healthy web presence for over five years. Dutton Plumbing has also picked up numerous awards for its excellent service and reputation, including: 2013 Service Nation Alliance North American Plumbing Contractor of the Year; 2014 North American Plumbing Contractor of the Year Award; 2014 Service Sales Award; and the 2012 George Brazil Trail Blazer Award.