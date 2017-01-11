City of Flint, Michigan workers prepare to replace a lead water service line pipe at the site of the first Flint home with high lead levels to have its lead service line replaced under the Mayor's Fast Start program, on March 4, 2016 in Flint, Michigan.

OVERLAND PARK, KS — Two Bluewater water purifiers donated twelve months ago to Flint, Michigan, as the lead crisis unfolded continue to deliver hundreds of gallons of contaminant-free tap water every day to local citizens. The two Bluewater units being used by two Flint community care centers are designed to generate 52 gallons of safer, healthier tap drinking and cooking water every hour throughout the day.

“Not only do Bluewater water purifiers remove toxic metals such as lead as well as chemicals, microorganisms and pharmaceutical by-products from water, but they are also good news for the environment because they reduce the need to use single-use plastic bottles,” said Ms. Lin Guo, Bluewater Inc. National Representative. She estimated that if used to full capacity the two Bluewater units in Flint will have produced over 900,000 gallons of water in the last twelve months, which is the equivalent of 3.4 million one-liter (33.8 fl.oz) bottles of water.

One Bluewater water Pro unit is being used at the Catholic Charities of Shiawasseeand Genesee Counties facility in Flint, while a second is installed at Shelter of Flint, a program providing emergency shelter, transitional housing and outreach services.

Bluewater ProBluewater’s compact Pro water purifier harnesses patented second-generation reverse osmosis technology innovated in Sweden and designed for use in home and commercial environments, including schools, hospitals and restaurants. Bluewater’s patented filtration technologies capture practically everything down to 0.0001 micron (that’s around 500,000 times less than the diameter of a human hair).

Using 82% less water than a traditional reverse osmosis water purifier, Bluewater’s patented technology is designed to remove lead from tap water. During the crisis in Flint increased levels of the toxin has sparked complaints from residents of discolored water, headaches and skin rashes and increased fears of longer-term health issues.

Sheila Shegos, Director of Development at Catholic Charities, said: “Bluewater’s donation of its Pro water purifier is a blessing and true gift that is something to celebrate.” Catholic Charities provides numerous services for the financially hit community, supporting children, elderly and adults alike, including providing over 200,000 free meals a year.

“Flint was the victim of a tragedy not of its making. At Bluewater, we wanted to step in and help residents fight the health threat posed by their contaminated tap water with the unparalleled performance and award-winning technology and design of our point-of-use water purifiers that daily make a health difference to thousands of people in America and elsewhere wanting safer water to drink and cook with at home or in professional environments,” said Ms. Guo.