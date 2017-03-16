NEW ORLEANS – bluefrog Plumbing + Drain, the reliable, professional choice for residential and commercial plumbing needs, has opened its first Louisiana location in Belle Chasse.

Owned and operated by president and GM Manny Mitten, the new bluefrog Plumbing + Drain location will offer residents in the greater New Orleans metropolitan area the right fix at the right price for all their plumbing needs.



“It’s always exciting when we enter a new state,” said Mark Dawson, CEO of bluefrog Plumbing + Drain. “Especially when you’ve got an experienced owner like Manny. He’s been a trusted plumber for years, and we knew he was a good fit for opening the first bluefrog franchise in Louisiana because he’s bottom-line driven, customer-service oriented, and has a passion for community involvement—all values we look for when establishing a new franchise location.”



Mitten, a 15-year construction plumbing veteran, saw the need for a home service plumbing company in the area that could deliver more than the Rooters of the world.



“Once I saw the passion that every one of the bluefrog corporate team members had, I knew I had chosen the right company to partner with,” said Mitten. “We plan to give residents in New Orleans a rare, customer-oriented plumbing company that focuses on timeliness, safety, professionalism, consideration and transparent value.”



The all-new bluefrog Plumbing + Drain New Orleans is located at 2211 Engineers Road, Belle Chasse, LA 70037 and is available 24/7. For those interested in employment opportunities, applications are being accepted now. To find out more, call 504/475-0044.



For more information about bluefrog Plumbing + Drain and national franchise business opportunities available now, visit www.bluefrogfranchise.com.