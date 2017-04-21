CHAGRIN FALLS, OHIO — PHCC Ohio installed its 2017-18 board of directors and officers at the 2017 ACCO/PHCC Ohio Convention and Expo in Cleveland. The new officers officially took their positions March 31 at the association's Annual Installation Banquet. The board will serve until next year's annual conference, scheduled for March 2018.

Past President Brian Nieman, Nieman Plumbing of Cincinnati, handed the leadership role over to President-Elect Dave Wolfe of Wat-Kem Mechanical, Troy, Ohio. Wolfe will serve a one-year term.

Serving alongside Wolfe on the Executive Committee are officers: Rodger Sweitzer, Baumann Plumbing, Westerville, Ohio; Vice President Paul Episcopo, VIP Plumbing, Warrensville Hts., Ohio. Nieman will serve this year as immediate past president/treasurer.

Directors on the board, not serving on the Executive Committee, are: Steve Jerome Jr., Jerome Plumbing, Highland Hts., Ohio; Rick Seifert, D & A Plumbing & Heating, Uniontown, Ohio; Jeff Heger, NIXCO Plumbing, Cincinnati; Jason Norris, ARS Rescue Rooter, Columbus; Rob Fetz, Fetz Plumbing & Heating, Urbana, Ohio; Jim Haberek, Haberek Plumbing & Heating, Brookpark, Ohio; and Ron Schmitt, Joe Schmitt and Sons Plumbing, Brookville, Ohio.

PHCC Ohio also thanked Greg Eisenhart, Sanford Plumbing & Supply, Liverpool, Ohio, for completing his service on the board this year.