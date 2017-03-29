BRAINTREE, MASS. — The Plumbing, Heating and Cooling Contractors of Massachusetts named Wayne E Thomas as its new executive director. Thomas is the former executive director of the Board of Examiners of Plumbers & Gas Fitters and former owner of Deacon Plumbing in Stoughton, Mass.

Thomas brings many years of experience to the trade, working his way up through a mostly residential service-related plumbing shop — from an apprentice plumber to a journeyman plumber, then obtaining his master’s license before purchasing the company and successfully running it until 2010. He also was the plumbing and gas inspector for the town of Stoughton.

In addition to the various positions Thomas has held, he also supported the PHCC of MA in many different roles. He was a member at the local level through the Charles River Chapter for many years. At the state level, Thomas served on the board of directors, the executive committee and then president. Additionally, he has served on many committees and brings a deep understanding of how the association works and what is needed to keep it moving forward in the future.

Thomas is excited about the opportunity to serve the PHC community in this new capacity and is looking forward to bridging the world of the apprentice plumber/gas fitter with that of the master. He hopes to help increase the educational value of the association and the industry as a whole during his tenure with PHCC of MA and build stronger recognition about the industry with the community as a whole.