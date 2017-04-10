COLUMBIA, S.C. — Plumbing and HVAC services provider American Residential Services/Rescue Rooter of Columbia and the Columbia Fireflies Minor League Baseball team (an affiliate of the New York Mets) are partnering for the 2017 and 2018 seasons. Former professional football player Tim Tebow, who recently signed on as an outfielder for the Fireflies, has a long-standing relationship with ARS as a partner with his foundation and an endorser.

“ARS supports a variety of outreach initiatives, including athletic sponsorships, with the understanding that communities support their athletic teams,” said Christopher Mellon, ARS senior vice president and chief marketing officer. “Remaining active in the community is a priority for ARS.”

The ARS logo will be included in the press and interview backdrop, as well as at the stadium.

“ARS has been an amazing partner for me personally, and I continue to be humbled by their heart and passion for making a difference in the lives of others and in their communities,” Tebow said.

ARS is a sponsor of the Tim Tebow Foundation Celebrity Gala and Golf Classic, as well as a partner with Tebow and FOX for the second season of television show “Home Free,” where contestants competed to build homes for their heroes and win a $100,000 prize.