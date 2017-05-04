ST. LOUIS, MO – Integrated Facility Services (IFS) has begun work on a $7.1 million design-build HVAC and plumbing project for The Ranch, a new $58 million Epworth Living retirement community in Stillwater, OK. The 325,000-square-foot facility, currently under construction, is located on 55 acres near Oklahoma State University. The construction manager is the Weitz Company. Spellman Brady is the interior design firm.

IFS conducted an extensive Virtual Design and Construction (VDC) process using state-of-the-art BIM technology and robotic layout. The entire facility is being built simultaneously so that residents can move from assisted living to memory care or skilled nursing. The project is scheduled for completion in March 2018.

The Ranch, Stillwater’s only Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC) facility, features 114 one- and two-bedroom independent living apartments, 40 assisted living apartments, 23 cottage homes and 20 memory care apartments for residents with Alzheimer’s or dementia. The facility will have under-building parking and 35,000 square feet of common areas including a fitness room, arts and crafts studio, library, and coffee shop.