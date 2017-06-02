Art Plumbing, AC & Electric, based in Coral Springs, Fla., is one of CONTRACTOR’s Cream of the Crop Contractors! Find out why we at CONTRACTOR believe Art Plumbing, AC & Electric, headed by Gregg D'Attile, is a top-notch contractor.

What makes Art Plumbing, AC & Electric unique when compared to other plumbing/mechanical contracting companies?

It’s all about providing warm, personable customer service. We do what’s right for our clients, focusing on solutions that are in their best interests. Art Plumbing, AC & Electric is one of the largest and most-respected plumbing, air conditioning and electrical companies in South Florida. We’re an employee-centric company where employee satisfaction is our No. 1 priority. For more than 33 years, we’ve built a reputation for service, quality and reliability that is unmatched in the area.

Yes, we’re passionate and ambitious, but not at the expense of others, our ethics or integrity. Our responsive customer service is by far the best in the industry because our happy employees make for happier clients, and along with offering the full spectrum of air-conditioning installation, electrical services and plumbing repairs, Art also guarantees all repairs 100 percent and in writing.

How many trucks does Art Plumbing, AC & Electric have? What type of trucks (make and model)?

We just labeled truck No. 105 in our fleet; we use a mix of box trucks and Ford vans and pickups. We use the new Ford T250 Transit vans with the mid-high roof and 148” wheelbase with the Hackney shelving package, along with the Isuzu NPR cab/chassis with the Hackney P-2000 box, for our plumbing, air conditioning and electrical demand service techs. We also use the Isuzu NPR cab/chassis with 12’ Supreme boxes with lift-gates for our install crews and Ford Transit Connect XL’s for our drain-cleaning and maintenance technicians.

What are the most-used tools at Art Plumbing, AC & Electric?

The most important part of our company has always been, since 1983, our staff and our team members. They make Art the awesome company that it is today. We train weekly on customer service, as well as the latest tools, products and services so that we can deliver the best to our clients.

What equipment is most installed during residential and/or commercial jobs?

We install equipment that best serves the needs of our client’s. We sell, install and service nearly every major brand name of AC equipment, plumbing fixtures and appliances, electrical equipment and components.

What makes Art Plumbing, AC & Electric a great place to work?

Art Plumbing, AC & Electric is as committed to uplifting its employees as we are to serving the needs of all residential and commercial clients.

Working as part of the Art Plumbing, AC & Electric team means being part of a company ethos that goes well beyond getting the basic job done. At Art, it’s also about providing and maintaining an encouraging, inspiring workplace environment for all support, HVAC technicians, plumbers and electricians. Having recently had the honor of being selected as one of South Florida’s Top Workplaces, and as a proud People First Certified Company, this appreciation for the work environment filters down from the top, with President and CEO Gregg D’Attile placing special emphasis on his employees and ensuring a high level of job satisfaction.

What type of recruiting efforts does Art Plumbing, AC & Electric use to find the best employees?

We advertise for positions by placing ads on various Internet job boards, as well as referrals and word of mouth. We are always looking for the best people that meet our exacting standards. Art Plumbing, AC & Electric is a drug-free workplace, we conduct background checks on all our applicants, and we spend a lot of time getting to know the people that will be part of our family.