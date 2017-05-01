Denver-based Applewood Plumbing Heating & Electric is one of CONTRACTOR’s Cream of the Crop Contractors! Find out why we at CONTRACTOR believe Applewood Plumbing Heating & Electric, headed by John Ward, is a top-notch contractor.

What makes Applewood Plumbing Heating & Electric unique when compared to other mechanical contracting companies?

At the very core of all that we do is trust. Our customers must trust our technicians, who are coming into their homes, to do a good job. We trust our employees to do the right thing and provide the best service every time. And our employees trust us to create a culture that values their contributions, encourages family-like relationships and ensures we can all be successful.

How many trucks are does Applewood Plumbing Heating & Electric have? What type of trucks (make and model)?

We are excited to be rolling out our 100th truck on the road. This is a big milestone for us, as we started with just three vans 44 years ago. Our first full-service truck was introduced in 1993. We have certain trucks on the road that serve as “warehouse runners,” making sure if one of our technicians needs a special part or tool, they can get it quickly in the field.

What are the most used tools at Applewood Plumbing Heating & Electric?

Our expertise! Our technicians are problem solvers, so understanding what a customer is needing to correct their home repair is essential. Of course, we use all the standard plumbing, heating and electrical tools along with some of the most current technology to support those repair jobs.

What equipment is most installed during residential/commercial jobs?

Applewood is an exclusive residential company. We have in the past worked on commercial projects, but our focus is on the average homeowner. We have a 60% repeat customer ratio, which I believe is because of the quality of work we do.

What makes Applewood Plumbing Heating & Electric a great place to work?

Our culture is at the very heart of our business and the fact that our work philosophy is centered on a code of ethics. We have excellent benefits (100% for employee and family), we encourage advanced education and we have many activities that bring our employees together like a family — holiday gatherings, summer picnics and wellness programs.

What type of recruiting efforts does Applewood Plumbing Heating & Electric use to find the best employees?

Our hiring and recruitment is based out of our marketing department, which is different than many companies. We believe future employees need to understand the company and our approach. We have high expectations and criteria, which allows us to recruit the top professionals in the plumbing, heating and electrical trades. We have some creative referral programs internally for employees who refer excellent employees and we use all the traditional methods one would expect, along with our strong digital channels.