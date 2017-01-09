It’s only fitting that Gold Medal Service is CONTRACTOR's Contractor of the Month for January. Gold Medal Service is our Contractor of the Year too! Find out why we at CONTRACTOR magazine believe Gold Medal Service is a top-notch contractor!

1. What makes Gold Medal Service unique when compared to other contractors?

We are dedicated to offering top of the line service and aim to deliver a “wow” experience for every call. There are no high pressure sales tactics and we only set our sights on serving customers at the highest level of satisfaction. Unlike other contractors, Gold Medal Service is an all-encompassing home service provider with electrical, plumbing, HVAC, basement waterproofing, drain and sewer services, as well as one-day-bathroom solutions and generators.

2. How many trucks are in the Gold Medal Service Fleet? What type of trucks?

We have more than 145 fleet vehicles ranging from Sprinter vans, Ford Transit Connects, box trucks, pickup trucks, and everything in between.

3. What are the most used tools at Gold Medal Service?

All of our trades frequently use pliers. Our drain and sewer technicians frequently use snaking machines and sewer cameras. Electrical meters are often used by our electricians while our water quality experts use advanced water test kits.

4. What equipment is most installed during service jobs?

Because we have a wide variety of offerings, we tend to install a wide variety of Heating and Cooling Replacements. Our most frequent jobs include switches, receptacles, faucets, attic fans, IAQ products, thermostats, surge protectors, toilet bowls, water filtration, and water heaters.

5. What makes Gold Medal Service a great place to work?

We have a culture by design and not by default. Our employees are first priority as without happy employees, you cannot serve your customers successfully. Our core values keep us strong and our brand promise fuels us to over deliver. This mentality is known at our company as being Gold Medal Strong.