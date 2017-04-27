We at CONTRACTOR magazine believe the women in the industry deserve recognition of the mark they have made in the plumbing and hydronics industries. CONTRACTOR wants your help compiling this list of influential women.

If you would like to nominate a woman in the industry, please e-mail Candace Roulo at candace.roulo@penton.com or Steve Spaulding at steve.spaulding@penton.com . In the e-mail please include your nomination’s name, title, company, headshot and why you are nominating her to be included in our Women Luminaries of the Mechanical Contracting Industry list. Please e-mail your nomination by Friday, May 19.