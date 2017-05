DENVER — Plenty of trucks have come and gone since Applewood Plumbing, Heating & Electric was founded in 1973, but now is the first time there have been 100 of the company’s distinctive, bright-orange service vehicles on the road at one time. Add to that, the Denver Post just named the company one of the area’s Top Work Places for the fifth year in a row. All the more reason to celebrate the present, take stock of the past and plan for the future. Popular ...