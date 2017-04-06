ATLANTA — In 2012, adventurous, independent graduate student Aimee Copeland decided to celebrate finishing her school classes by vacationing with friends near the Little Tallapoosa River in Georgia. During the trip, Copeland fell in a river when a zip line snapped, suffering a deep cut in her leg, which caused her to contract a flesh-eating bacterial disease that spread throughout her body. During her struggle to survive, doctors were forced to amputate both of her legs and hands. /** ...