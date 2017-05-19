ROANOKE, TEXAS — Samsung’s Sang W. Lee, former president and chief executive officer of Samsung HVAC, left the company and Russell Tavolacci was promoted to senior vice president and chief operating officer. Lee’s dedication over the years has ensured a smooth transition for all parties involved in Samsung’s acquisition of Quietside.

Bringing more than 30 years of leadership experience in HVAC to his new role, Tavolacci began his journey at Samsung HVAC as senior vice president in October 2015. During his tenure, Russell has proven his strong leadership skills, ability to develop mutually beneficial partnerships, and knowledge of the ever-changing HVAC industry.

“Samsung has a vision bigger than just the HVAC equipment in this industry,” Tavolacci said. “We will continue to release technology in the HVAC industry that the market has seen from other Samsung entities.”