DALLAS — TDIndustries promoted Hattie Peterson to senior vice president of marketing and communications. A 20-year AEC industry vet, she has led the Marketing and Communications Department at TD since 2014.

Peterson joined TD as the director of marketing and communications and most recently held the title of vice president of marketing and communications.

“I’m thrilled to announce Hattie’s promotion to senior vice president,” said CEO Harold MacDowell. “She has been influential in bringing our Partners and resources together to form a high-performing, collaborative marketing and communications team for TD, and has been fundamental in enhancing the way TDIndustries approaches interviews, proposals and communication across the company.”

Prior to TD, Peterson held marketing leadership roles with three well-known engineering/architectural firms. She is a graduate of Brigham Young University and holds a degree in business administration/marketing.

Peterson is well-known for her work in marketing and for her service to the community. She works on the TDSERVES committee (TD’s internal group dedicated to serving the community) and on several community organization boards in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. She is also a Dallas Regional Chamber Leadership Dallas Alumni.