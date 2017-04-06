LINDON, UTAH — Aquatherm North America, the U.S. and Canadian subsidiary of polypropylene-random pipe system manufacturer Aquatherm Worldwide, held a grand opening ceremony and open house April 4 to celebrate its new 82,000-sq-ft. headquarters and fabrication facility in Lindon, Utah.

Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer J. Cox, Lindon Mayor Jeff Acerson and Aquatherm Worldwide executive leadership from Attendorn, Germany, addressed more than 75 guests assembled to see the new facility.

The symbolism of the Worldwide-North America partnership was represented by a ceremonial heat-fusion connection, which joined two pieces of 6” Aquatherm Blue Pipe together, one labeled with a German flag and the other with U.S. and Canadian flags.

“This building, its inventory, and the services Aquatherm North America can now provide in a more comprehensive way, is proof of [our] commitment to our partners and customers,” Aquatherm Worldwide Co-Managing Director Dirk Rosenberg said.

Attendees toured the new facility, which features ample space for operations, including office space for corporate staff, engineering and quality-assurance laboratories; extensive warehouse space; and a state-of-the-art design and fabrication facility. The warehouse now represents one of the largest concentrations of PP-R piping in North America and will provide customers access to a full inventory line of Aquatherm piping systems ranging from 1/2” to 24”.

During the open house, the company’s Design and Fabrication Services Team also performed multiple demonstrations showcasing large-diameter fusion, custom spool and manifold design and creation, and the new Hot Tap Tool, which was designed in partnership with McElroy.

“The building was constructed and designed to ensure the continued expansion and improvement of our fabrication and design abilities, which are a material benefit for those who support and use Aquatherm PP-R piping systems,” stated Jordan Hardy, CEO, Aquatherm North America.

The new facility was built using a large selection of flagship piping systems (Aquatherm Blue Pipe and Aquatherm Green Pipe) as well as the newer Aquatherm Red Pipe and Aquatherm Black System piping systems, which are in the R&D stage. Aquatherm’s new address is: 825 West 600 North, Lindon, UT 84042.