For good or bad, Donald Trump is the new president.  What does that mean for you and your plumbing business? Popular NowMercury-bulb thermostat mythsHow many zone valves can be put on a transformer?Top 10 safety hazards of working as a plumber /** block-quote styles **/ .pquote { background: url("http://www.industryweek.com/site-files/industryweek.com/files/uploads/2014/08/openquote-iw.png") no-repeat!important; color: #666666; font-style: italic; margin: 10px; padding: 10px 1px ...

Register For Free or Sign In to Access Entire Article

"Preparing for the Trump economy" is FREE to access as a registered user on Contractormag.com. Why register for Contractormag.com? It's simple and free, and provides:

  • Access to exclusive articles and news coverage
  • The full version of all monthly digital editions dating back to 2010
  • Allows you to comment on articles and discuss news with Contractor's editors
  • Gain valuable media content and more!

Register Now
Already registered? here.