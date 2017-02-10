Key performance indicators or KPIs are essential measurements that lead to improved business performance. Here are eight reasons you need to develop them. No. 1: KPIs simplify management. When you run a business, there are lots of things to keep track of. It can be overwhelming. KPIs simplify the process because they are essential measurements. When you go to a doctor, the first thing checked is heart rate and blood pressure. These are KPIs. If they are out of a defined range, ...
Register For Free or Sign In to Access Entire Article
"8 Reasons why you need KPIs" is FREE to access as a registered user on Contractormag.com. Why register for Contractormag.com? It's simple and free, and provides:
- Access to exclusive articles and news coverage
- The full version of all monthly digital editions dating back to 2010
- Allows you to comment on articles and discuss news with Contractor's editors
- Gain valuable media content and more!