EQ SERIES OF ELECTRONIC FAUCETS

THE EQ SERIES OF ELECTRONIC FAUCETS utilize self-sustaining power systems (SSPS), and now feature a new low flow rate of 0.35 GPM to meet water conservation and sustainability initiatives. The SSPS models have an internal turbine and rechargeable storage device that constantly creates and stores energy generated by the flow of water with no minimum or maximum usage per day. The faucets are designed for easy installation, maintenance and operation. The solenoid, power module and mixing valve are assembled into a compact central box that fits under the sink and installs with just two screws.

Chicago Faucets

www.chicagofaucets.com