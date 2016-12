POLYPRO POLYPROPYLENE VENT PIPE

POLYPRO POLYPROPYLENE VENT PIPE is designed for use with ANSI Category II and IV gas-burning appliances, including high-efficiency water heaters, condensing boilers and warm air furnaces. The pipe is ETL listed to the ULC S636 Standard in Canada as a Class IIA, IIB and IIC vent system suitable for exhaust temperatures up to 230 degrees F and a maximum positive pressure of 15 in-w.c. The pipe is superior in performance and easier to install than PVC and CPVC, which is designed for drainage and irrigation, not venting.

DuraVent

www.duravent.com