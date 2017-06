540P SERIES TANKLESS WATER HEATER

THE 540P SERIES TANKLESS WATER HEATER from A. O. Smith integrates a recirculation pump to provide instant hot water in residential applications with dedicated recirculation lines. The indoor, 199,000 Btu/hr., natural gas-powered unit is designed for a three-bath home in northern climates and a four-bath home in southern climates. The pump is easily controlled with a simple user interface and multiple settings to customize operation while maximizing efficiency. The onboard computer modulates combustion to yield an Energy Factor of 0.95 while meeting strict emission standards. It is built with commercial-grade materials like marine-grade 316L stainless steel.recirculation pump to provide instant hot water in residential applications with dedicated recirculation lines. The indoor, 199,000 Btu/hr., natural gas-powered unit is designed for a three-bath home in northern climates and a four-bath home in southern climates. The pump is easily controlled with a simple user interface and multiple settings to customize operation while maximizing efficiency. The onboard computer modulates combustion to yield an Energy Factor of 0.95 while meeting strict emission standards. It is built with commercial-grade materials like marine-grade 316L stainless steel.

A. O. Smith

www.hotwater.com