CONTROL-R WI-FI MODULE FOR DEMAND RECIRCULATION

THE CONTROL-R WI-FI MODULE FOR DEMAND RECIRCULATION has an accompanying smartphone app, now available for consumer and dealer use. The module quickly connects via a two-wire interface, and can be purchased with a new tankless water heater or retrofitted to one manufactured since 2006. Once connected, it pair with the app using a local wi-fi network. Homeowners can enable maintenance alerts and control their tankless heater from a smartphone or tablet to turn the system on and off, change the water temperature, monitor status or, on select models, activate the recirculation system.

