DEB 1 SERIES DEBURRING TOOL

DEB 1 SERIES DEBURRING TOOL for plastic pipe from Reed will deburr the outer diameter on one end and the inner diameter on the other. There is no need to buy two separate tools. It offers a knurled grip for slip resistance and a durable aluminum body for longevity. The tool can deburr and chamfer in the same rotation. It is suitable for use on PVC, CPVC, PE, ABS and PP pipe. Both of the tool's hardened steel blades are replaceable. The internal blade is reversible with two cutting edges.

Reed Manufacturing

www.reedmfgco.com