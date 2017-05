AXOR MONTREUX HOSPITALITY COLLECTION

AXOR MONTREUX HOSPITALITY COLLECTION from Hansgrohe was created by Phoenix Design for the AXOR brand. The Belle Époque-inspired designs in the line include the AXOR Montreux 210 Single Hole Faucet and the AXOR Montreux Widespread Faucet, which is available with either lever or cross handles. These are complemented by AXOR Montreux shower fittings, including the AXOR Montreux 1-jet hand shower, AXOR Montreux Thermostatic Trim and AXOR Montreux wall bar. With the new AXOR FINISHPLUS capability, the collection can be ordered in several PVD finishes and with other custom modifications.

Hansgrohe USA

www.hansgrohe-usa.com