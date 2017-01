VERSATECH ULTRA SINGLE HYDRONIC HEAT PUMP

THE VERSATECH ULTRA SINGLE HYDRONIC HEAT PUMP features Aurora base controls for safe, reliable operation. The modular design of the communicating controls allows for application flexibility and expandability while offering traditional safety sensors that include high/low pressure, condensate overflow and freeze detection, both on the loop and the load side. With an energy efficiency ratio of 14.0 to 17.5 and a coefficient of performance of 2.9 to 3.1, the unit combines scroll compressors, R-410A refrigerant and oversized heat exchangers to provide exceptional savings in commercial applications. It can operate in a wide range of operating temperatures. Features include a compact size, reversable control box and piping, and a heavy-guage steel cabinet.

WaterFurnace

www.waterfurnace.com