FLEXFIT SERIES OF MINI-SPLITS

THE FLEXFIT SERIES OF MINI-SPLITS from Haier is available in a wall-mount, indoor model. Four models are offered with cooling capacities from 7,000 to 18,000 Btuh, and heating capacities from 8,000 to 19,000 Btuh. 3D airflow is able to deliver airflow horizontally and vertically, so the air blows like natural wind. Optimized fan motor and air duct design allows long distance airflow up to 60'. The system can be controlled from a hard-wired unit, or a wireless remote ideal for multiple rooms.

Haier

www.haier.com/us