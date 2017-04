M18 AND M12 VEHICLE CHARGER

M18 AND M12 VEHICLE CHARGER by Milwaukee plugs into 12V DC outlets and accepts all M18 and M12 battery packs, charging them sequentially. With Milwaukee REDLINK Intelligence, the charger communicates directly with the battery packs to monitor cell voltage, temperature and charge status to optimize their performance and overall life. It has protective electronics that monitor the voltage of the user’s car battery. The charger will automatically shut down to prevent excessive discharge if the vehicle battery voltage dips too low.

Milwaukee Tool

www.milwaukeetool.com