EXPRESS ELX-SERIES LAVATORY SYSTEM

THE EXPRESS ELX-SERIES LAVATORY SYSTEM from Bradley features a single-bowl, multi-user design that is easy to install and maintain. It can accommodate up to three people at one time. Made of the company's Terreon solid-surface material, the system is durable and easy to repair. The seamless construction helps eliminate mold and delamination for a more hygienic and attractive washroom appearance.

Bradley Corp.

www.bradleycorp.com