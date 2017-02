TALON WATER-SOLUBLE PASTE FLUX

TALON WATER-SOLUBLE PASTE FLUX is completely water soluble and flushable, acid-free, lead-free, and self-cleaning. It is suitable for use with all types of tin solder and their alloys. Its self-cleaning action will solder dissimilar metals and works well on tarnished copper without having to brush or sand the surface. The flux leaves no residue and will not transfer taste or odor in water coolers and potable water systems. It is able to withstand overheating by retaining the flux in the area of the joint being soldered. It meets ASTM B-813 and is eco brass friendly. The flux is offered in 2 oz., 4 oz. and 8 oz. brush top and 1 lb. sizes.

J.C. Whitlam

