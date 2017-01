SANINEUTRAL NEUTRALIZER KIT

THE SANINEUTRAL NEUTRALIZER KIT incorporates neutralizing granules to increase the pH of acidic condensate water produced in residential or commercial applications before it reaches the sewer line. Neutralization is especially necessary for modern, high-efficiency appliances that produce higher-than-normal acidic condensate. The system can be used with or without a condensate pump. It can rest on the floor, base, or be wall-mounted, and several units can be installed in series for increased performance.

