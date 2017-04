SANICOM 1 SIMPLEX DRAIN PUMP

THE SANICOM 1 SIMPLEX DRAIN PUMP pumps gray water away from demanding commercial applications such as commercial dishwashers, washing machines and other heavy-duty wastewater applications. It includes a rubber discharge elbow that adapts to the discharge pipe and can be rotated 360 degrees, as well as a nonreturn valve. It can discharge gray water up to 25’ vertically, 250’ horizontally or a combination of both. The 1-HP motor and a nonclogging impeller design allow the unit to pass laundry lint and other small solids up to 3/8” in diameter.

