MAGNETIC HEX CHUCK DRIVERS

THESE MAGNETIC HEX CHUCK DRIVERS are reversible and cleanable. They can save time by guaranteeing that the two most popular magnetic hex drives are always within easy reach. The two-piece driver design consists of a 1/4" and 5/16" hex socket and a 1/4" hex drive shaft with ball detent lock and magnetic tip. The socket fits over the shaft and locks into place. Simply reverse the socket to change hex sizes without disengaging the shaft from the power drill or driver chuck. The reversible socket is easy to access for cleaning.

Malco

www.malcotools.com