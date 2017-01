PEX-ONE 12V BATTERY PEX TOOL

THE PEX-ONE 12V BATTERY PEX TOOL is designed for one-handed use. It can make easy, accurate press connections almost anywhere on the job site. The tool is purpose built to press three sizes. It weighs just 5 lb., and is compact to free space on the tool belt or in the tool box. Ideal for overhead connections and tight spaces, it provides full power through 150+ presses per charge with a five second crimp cycle. It can press multiple size fittings up to one inch, and had interchangeable dies with a quick change system. It is compatible with ASTM F1807 copper crimp ring fittings and in the near future with Viega PureFlow fittings.

Ridgid

www.ridgid.com