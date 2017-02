SMART TOUCH CONTROL

THE SMART TOUCH CONTROL has been added as a standard feature on the company's Power-Fin boilers and water heaters from 500,000 to 2,000,000 Btuh. This enhancement includes the CON-X-US remote connect platform. The control offers and 8" touchscreen with easy-to-understand infographics for quick set-up, while the CON-X-US platform allows users to monitor and manage the unit from any internet-capable device. CON-X-US also sends alerts via text or e-mail notifying the user of changes in the system status and allows for the modification of settings from almost anywhere when connected to wi-fi or Cat 5 Ethernet.

Lochinvar

www.lochinvar.com