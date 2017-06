NEST LEARNING THERMOSTAT

THE NEST LEARNING THERMOSTAT can be controlled from anywhere using a mobile, tablet or computer. It remembers the users preferred temperatures, and will turn the temperature down when the homeowner is away to save on energy bills. It can create a personal schedule that adapts to changes in the user's life. It can sense when the user leaves the home and will automatically adjust the building's temperature. It keeps track of energy usage and can create detailed reports.

Nest

www.nest.com