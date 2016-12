NEXT GENERATION TORPEDO LEVEL

THE NEXT GENERATION TORPEDO LEVEL is offered in 10" True Blue, 10" True Blue with Dual Pitch, 9" Magnetic Reinforced and 12" Magnetic Reinforced Tool Box models. They feature high contrast via surrounds for easy visibility, as well as a top read window for a clear overhead view. 9" and 10" models have a tapered design to slide easily out of pockets and pouches. An anti-slip surface grip on the back of the levels provides users with additional stability. True Blue models incorporate powerful rare earth magnets for superior holding strength on pipes or other metal surfaces.

Empire Level

www.empirelevel.com