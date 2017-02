GLI18V-1900 C FLOODLIGHT

THE GLI18V-1900 C FLOODLIGHT is a reliable, all-day light that runs up to eight hours at 50 percent mode (5 Ah battery) or four hours at 100 percent mode (5 Ah battery). The two brightness settings offer lighting levels of 1,000 lumens or 1,900 lumens. It features Bluetooth connectivity accessed through a corresponding app. The connectivity function allows users to manage several lights simultaneously with one click. The durable floodlight frame is compact and weighs less than 2 lb. It is water and dust resistant.

