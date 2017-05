40V MAX* VEHICLE CHARGER

40V MAX* VEHICLE CHARGER by DeWalt, available summer 2017, can be hooked up to a truck’s 12V power outlet for convenient mobile charging of any 40V MAX* batteries. It features an automatic shut-off, which prevents excessive discharge of the vehicle's battery, and an LED indicator that diagnoses battery charge status, whether it’s charged or charging, and alerts the user to a power line problem. The indicator also informs the user of a power line status, whether the battery needs to be replaced, as well as if it’s too hot or too cold to use.

DeWalt Tools

www.dewalt.com