HOUSE HYDRANT OUTDOOR TAP

HOUSE HYDRANT OUTDOOR TAP made by Aquor uses patented marine-grade technology for an eco-friendly in-wall outdoor faucet system that is compatible with any garden hose and delivers full water pressure. An auto-stop seal mechanism keeps all the water flowing inside the home. Once the hose is connected to the flush-mounted outlet, the twist-lock system stops the water from spilling out. Its exterior resists natural wearing from outdoor exposure. Internally, the hydrant has a stainless-steel body that offers freeze protection to -30° F.

Aquor Water Systems

www.aquorwatersystems.com