PROPEX BRASS BALL VALVES

THE PROPEX BRASS BALL VALVES by Uponor are a cost-effective option for radiant heating/cooling and hydronic piping applications. They are code-listed, commercial-grade, PEX-to-PEX, full-port ball valves available in 1/2" to 2" sizes and are appropriate for nonpotable PEX piping jobs. They are available on-demand in CAD and BIM design files via www.uponorengineering.com or www.arcat.com to make designing and specifying fast and easy. The valves are compatible with systems containing up to 50 percent propylene glycol and feature blow-out proof stems.

Uponor

www.uponor-usa.com