BREAKAWAY RECIPROCATING SAW BLADES

BREAKAWAY RECIPROCATING SAW BLADES from DeWalt have a two-blades-in-one design. Users are able to break away the used section of the blade, and then reinsert the unused blade section back into the saw. The blades come in two lengths, 6” and 9”. The 6” blades break into 4” blades and can cut materials up to 1”. The 9” blades break into 6” blades and can cut materials up to 2”. They are engineered with a 14/18 teeth per inch variable tooth pattern to cut a variety of metals, such as galvanized pipe, copper pipe, conduit and metal studs.

DeWalt Tools

www.dewalt.com