AMERICAST ENGINEERED STEEL BATHTUBS now feature the StanSure slip-resistant surface coating. The coating covers the entire tub floor, providing 56 percent more coverage than in previous models. The textured surface, now in a visually-appealing bright white hue, does not easily trap dirt, making it easier to clean. The tubs themselves are fully-bonded to a high-quality porcelain enamel surface. The tubs are lighter than cast iron, making them easier to ship, carry and install. A contoured design provides the bather with increased lumbar support. A pre-fabricated leveling grid underneath the tub provides extra support for the tub floor to prevent warping and cracking.

