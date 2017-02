ZOOMLOCK LINE OF FITTINGS

THE ZOOMLOCK LINE OF FITTINGS has been expanded to include access fittings (extended couplings with Schrader Valve) and Y fittings. The line already includes straight couplings, long radius 90-degree elbows, tees, reducing couplings, slip couplings and cap connectors from 1/4" to 1-1/8" sizes. Using specially designed crimping tools, technicians can connect the deburred tube ends into the fitting (which has o-rings inside) and press the assembly in place for secure, leak-free seal. The system requires no brazing or adhesives. A Ridgid-compatible jaw set will soon be available for use with the RP-200-B, RP-210-B and RP-100-B press tools.

Parker Hannifin

www.parker.com