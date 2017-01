MODEL DRZ-PH POWER DRAIN CLEANER

THE MODEL DRZ-PH POWER DRAIN CLEANER can clear clogged sink, tub and laundry drains in 1-1/4" to 3" lines. Weighing just 30 lb., the machine features a variable speed power cable feed that allows for complete control as it feeds and retrieves the cable at up to 16' per minute. The 4' guide tube means never having to touch the cable, so your hands and the job site stay clean. A quiet motor will not disturb customers while on the job. The pneumatic foot pedal lets the user keep their hands free to control the feed. The rust-resistant aluminum drum carries up to 50' of 1/4" or 5/16", or 35' of 3/8" Flexcore wire rope center cable.

