MAGNACLEAN MICRO2 FILTRATION SYSTEM

THE MAGNACLEAN MICRO2 FILTRATION SYSTEM features a magnetic component that begins to capture and remove suspended iron oxide from hydronic systems within minutes of installation. It is specifically designed for smaller installations, and is ideal for use in tight spaces. Designed for use with 3/4" copper and 3/4" NPT iron pipework, the system is suited for baseboard and smaller residential installations. It is easily fitted on the return pipe to the boiler/circulator via rapid-fit connectors. It can be installed in minutes and serviced even faster, due to the unit's quick-release trigger, low-profile drain valve and built-in air vent.

Adey

www.adeyusa.com