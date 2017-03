Laboratory and prefab shop

One of many buildings on the Aquatherm campus in Attendorn, this one houses the laboratory, and the prefabrication shop is one the top floor. The laboratory tests every shipment of resin that comes in on a truck, one sample from the bottom of the load and another from the top. The quality test takes about an hour before the truck gets the okay to unload. The lab also houses water tanks that “cook” samples of PP-R pipe in 203°F water for a year. The samples are then inspected for degradation. Workers in the prefabrications shop fabrication large diameter fittings and complex shapes such as boiler headers and manifolds. The fabrication service is also available in Aquatherm’s Linden, Utah, headquarters. Aquatherm Co-Managing Director Dirk Rosenberg notes that Aquatherm has offered fabrication services for 10 years but it’s now offering it as a solution for contractors who are struggling to attract qualified employees.