PVC pipe as a deadly weapon

Don't laugh! This PVC crossbow is powerful enough to put a hole through your wall. It was made with PVC, CPVC, a length of fiber cord and just a few screws in something more than an hour's time.

If you go and build yourself one, we strongly advise limiting its use to target practice and not, say, home defense. Thanks to the Instructables (www.instructables.com) web community.