The number one reason plumbing companies fail is lack of cash. Think about it. There has never been an involuntary closure when cash was in the bank. Here are eight ways to put more cash in your business on an ongoing basis. 1. Charge enough: The biggest reason plumbers run out of cash is they fail to charge enough to cover all of their costs. This may seem like a blinding flash of the obvious, but it happens a lot. This is because plumbers do not price based on cost plus or value ...