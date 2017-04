Every other year, the largest plumbing, heating and cooling show in the world takes place in Frankfurt, Germany. What gets displayed at Frankfurt’s ISH Show begins filtering to the rest of the world over the following years. Here are seven trends in plumbing design. 1. More color options: There was a greater emphasis on color at this year’s show. Leading plumbing manufacturers are pushing an array of color options. Some are pastels. Some are bold. Bottom line, color is ...